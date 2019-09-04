Police watchdog members appointed

The Government today announced the appointments of Paul Lam and Helen Yu as new members to the Independent Police Complaints Council (IPCC).

The appointments are for two years from today.

The appointments are made by the Chief Executive according to the IPCC Ordinance. The appointment notice will be gazetted.

The Government said: "We are most grateful for the invaluable contributions of the IPCC in ensuring the effective operation of the two-tier police complaints handling system. We hope that adding new members to the IPCC could assist the Council in performing its functions."

The IPCC is an independent statutory body responsible for monitoring and reviewing the investigation of complaints against members of the Police Force.

Following the current appointments, the IPCC's membership will be expanded to 29 members.