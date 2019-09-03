CE never offered to resign

Mrs Lam made the statement ahead of the Executive Council meeting after remarks she made during a private event were leaked to the media.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam today said she has never tendered her resignation to the Central People’s Government.

“I said on several occasions previously and also reaffirmed by my colleagues in the Chief Executive’s Office in response to media enquiries that throughout this period, that is from the very beginning till now, I have never tendered a resignation to the Central People’s Government.

“I have not even contemplated to discuss a resignation with the Central People’s Government.”

Mrs Lam said she made a choice not to resign, adding she wants to serve the people of Hong Kong.

“If you want to understand, because in a private session I just attempted to explain that as an individual, given the very difficult circumstances, it might be an easy choice to leave.

“But I told myself repeatedly in the last three months that my team and I should stay on to help Hong Kong, to help Hong Kong in a very difficult situation and to serve the people of Hong Kong. That remains my position.

“I know it is not going to be an easy path, and that’s why I said that I have not given myself the choice to take an easier path, and that is to leave. I’d rather stay on and walk this path together with my team and with the people of Hong Kong.”

The Chief Executive also refuted suggestions that she or the Government leaked the voice recording to the media.

“I was and am still very disappointed that my remarks in a totally private, exclusive session - which was a lunch actually - which clearly was subject to Chatham House Rule had been recorded and then passed to the media.

“I think this is quite unacceptable. So to further suggest or allege that myself or the Government have any role to play in this thing is absolutely unfounded. So that point has to be made extremely clear.”