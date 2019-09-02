New $100 banknotes set

The new $100 banknotes will be available at the three note-issuing banks starting from September 3.

To introduce the design of the new 2018 Series $100 banknote, the Monetary Authority invited the Tea House Rising Stars Troupe to perform a Cantonese opera at the Xiqu Centre in West Kowloon Cultural District.

Monetary Authority Chief Executive Norman Chan said the banknote is themed on Cantonese opera, an icon of Hong Kong culture and part of the Mainland’s cultural heritage.

An exhibition on the new series will be shown at the Xiqu Centre Atrium until September 22.

The remaining two denominations of $50 and $20 will be issued into circulation in early 2020.

Banknotes of previous series remain legal tender and will circulate with the new notes.