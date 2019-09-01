Gov't condemns violent acts

The Government has severely condemned the illegal and violent acts of radical protesters in various districts yesterday.

It said in a statement that despite Police issuing a notice of objection, a large number of people took part in an unauthorised assembly and procession in various districts on Hong Kong Island and in Kowloon.

They extensively blocked thoroughfares and paralysed traffic on Hong Kong Island, seriously affecting emergency services and people’s daily lives.

The radical protesters confronted Police in various areas, hurled numerous petrol bombs at the Central Government Offices in Tamar, the Legislative Council building, the Police Headquarters as well as other places.

They attacked police officers with corrosive liquid and bricks, set fires in different places, vandalised public property, set up barricades, and damaged facilities at MTR stations such as platform screen doors. The fire at Hennessy Road was very fierce at one point, posing a serious danger.

Their behaviours gravely breach the public peace and pose a serious threat to the safety of on-duty police officers and members of the public at the scene.

The Government severely condemns such illegal and violent acts that continue to escalate with no regard for the safety of members of the public, adding that Police shall strictly follow up on them.

It will continue to uphold the rule of law and appeals once again to members of the public to say no to violence together, so that order can be restored to society as soon as possible.