Unemployment risk being tackled

Secretary for Labour & Welfare Dr Law Chi-kwong today said the Government is open to taking any possible means to reduce the risk of increasing unemployment.

Speaking to reporters after attending a radio programme, Dr Law said one of the important considerations in the recent economic development is the threat in terms of a possible recession in Hong Kong because of what was happening on the world scene.

“That is why a couple of weeks ago, the Financial Secretary has already announced a number of measures.

“Hopefully, it will be helping some of the small and medium-sized enterprises and also help those who are at least financially vulnerable.

“We are open-minded to any other possible means that we can do within the Government and to see how we can reduce the risk of increasing unemployment.”

Dr Law added that the measures can target either the employers or employees to minimise the impact on their livelihood and on the economy as a whole.