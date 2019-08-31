CP visits injured officer

Commissioner of Police Stephen Lo visited a police officer in hospital during the small hours of today, after the officer was attacked last night in Kwai Chung.

At around 11:15pm yesterday, the off-duty police officer, aged 45, was attacked by three men with a knife when he was walking past Kwai Yi Road.

He sustained injuries to his limbs and back and was sent to Princess Margaret Hospital for treatment.

Severely condemning the attack, Mr Lo expressed sadness and anger over such a brutal attack which was contemptible.

Police will conduct a comprehensive investigation and pledge to bring the offenders to justice, he added.

Mr Lo stressed that wounding with intent is a very serious offence and is liable to life imprisonment.

The Force Welfare Services Group and psychologists are providing assistance to the officer’s family.

The New Territories South Regional Crime Unit is investigating.

Anyone who witnessed the case or has any information to offer is urged to contact Police.