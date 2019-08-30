Sophia Chan visits Yau Tsim Mong

Secretary for Food & Health Prof Sophia Chan (left) visits the School of Medical & Health Sciences of the Tung Wah College.

Secretary for Food & Health Prof Sophia Chan today visited Tung Wah College and Hong Kong Red Cross in Yau Tsim Mong District.

Prof Chan first toured the King's Park Campus of the college. The institution’s School of Nursing and School of Medical & Health Sciences offer training for local nurses and allied health professionals.

She explained the healthcare manpower situation is challenging in light of the increasing demand for healthcare services.

The Government attaches great importance to the training of healthcare professionals, she said, noting that it has increased the number of University Grants Committee-funded healthcare training places and subsidised more students to pursue undergraduate programmes in nursing.

“We expect that increasing the number of training places will alleviate the manpower shortage of healthcare staff in the medium to long term."

Prof Chan then surveyed the Hong Kong Red Cross Headquarters, which provides services including apheresis donation, blood transfusion, haematopoietic stem cell service, youth development and education, first aid and health care as well as special education and rehabilitation services.

Wrapping up her visit, Prof Chan met Yau Tsim Mong District Councillors.