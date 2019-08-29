School guidelines useful

(To watch the video with sign language interpretation, click here.)

Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung said the bureau’s guidelines on tackling class boycotts have greatly helped school authorities.

Speaking to reporters at today’s press conference, Mr Yeung said the bureau does not have an estimate of the proposed class boycott scale so far.

“But we did issue guidelines earlier last week about how the schools can deal with the situation and how the schools can set up their own school-based arrangements to tackle class boycotts.

“So far the feedback we got from the schools’ management - they said the guidelines help them a lot in tackling the issues.”

Mr Yeung reaffirmed the bureau’s stance about zero tolerance for school bullying, adding that students bullied should be reported.

“When a teacher really bullies a student, I think that’s a real problem with his or her professional conduct. In these cases, I think schools should take serious action against the teacher and they should report the case to us, so that we can consider whether he or she is still qualified to take up teaching duties.”