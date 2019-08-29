Gov’t reaffirms Police probe stance

The stance of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government on the suggestion to establish an independent commission of inquiry to look into the Police's law enforcement actions has all along been the same.

The Chief Executive's Office made the statement today in response to media enquiries about remarks by Chief Executive Carrie Lam at a closed-door event on August 26.

It said the HKSAR Government considers that the statutory Independent Police Complaints Council (IPCC) is in place to handle the complaints against police officers in relation to various large-scale public order events or incidents, as well as to proactively undertake a fact-finding study on the large-scale public order events which took place after June 9.

“As the related work of the statutory IPCC is under way, the HKSAR Government is of the view that it is inappropriate to set up another independent commission of inquiry for investigation.”

It reaffirmed that the stance of the HKSAR Government is that relevant matters should be dealt with by the established mechanism.

The Chief Executive's remarks at the closed-door event on views of the police officers mentioned in media reports are statements of fact and are not related to the stance of the HKSAR Government, it added.