Petrol bomb video is fake: Police

Police today said an online video which seems to show some petrol bombs being thrown from police cordon lines is fake.

Police Public Relations Branch Chief Superintendent Tse Chun-chung made the clarification at a press conference this afternoon.

“We can confirm that the video was fabricated.

“Petrol bombs never came from our side. They were thrown recklessly by rioters.”

Regarding a news headline issued by an international media outlet alleging Police used petrol bombs against protesters, Mr Tse said the media company confirmed that it made a mistake.

“They quickly corrected their headline and we just received a letter of apology from them before this press conference.”