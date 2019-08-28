Petrol bomb video is fake: Police
August 28, 2019
Police today said an online video which seems to show some petrol bombs being thrown from police cordon lines is fake.
Police Public Relations Branch Chief Superintendent Tse Chun-chung made the clarification at a press conference this afternoon.
“We can confirm that the video was fabricated.
“Petrol bombs never came from our side. They were thrown recklessly by rioters.”
Regarding a news headline issued by an international media outlet alleging Police used petrol bombs against protesters, Mr Tse said the media company confirmed that it made a mistake.
“They quickly corrected their headline and we just received a letter of apology from them before this press conference.”