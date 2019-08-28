Detainees have rights: Police

Detainees have the right to seek legal assistance and receive medical attention.

Police Public Relations Branch Chief Superintendent Tse Chun-chung made the assertion at a press conference today.

He explained that Police follow very strict guidelines when handling arrested persons.

“They have a number of rights, including first, the right to seek legal assistance, to communicate privately with a lawyer. Secondly, the right to be supplied with adequate food, refreshment and drinking water. And thirdly, the right to receive medical attention, etc.

“Detainees can, at any time, approach Duty Officers or any police officer to raise any concern. All complaints against police can be channelled through an existing mechanism.”

Regarding the use of force on arrestees during handcuffing, Police Public Relations Branch Senior Superintendent Kong Wing-cheung said according to the force’s practice, handcuffing is done for security reasons and to ensure the safety of arrested persons as well as police officers.

Noting that the violence used by rioters keeps escalating, officers are finding it more difficult to restrain arrestees who put up serious resistance. Police officers have to use reasonable force to control arrestees when they refuse to co-operate, he added.