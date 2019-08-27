137 HIV cases reported

A total of 137 additional cases of HIV infection were reported in the second quarter of this year, the Centre for Health Protection announced today.

Of that figure, 116 were males and 21 were females, bringing the total reported HIV infections to 9,998 since 1984.

Seventy people acquired the virus through homosexual or bisexual contact, while others acquired the infection by heterosexual contact or drug injection.

The centre’s Consultant Dr Kenny Chan said sex remains the major HIV transmission mode in Hong Kong and stressed the importance of proper condom use.

There were 33 new AIDS cases reported in the same period, bringing the total confirmed cases to 2,051 since 1985.

