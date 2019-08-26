MTR suspension explained

Secretary for Transport & Housing Frank Chan said the Mass Transit Railway Corporation decided to suspend some of its stations and services on August 24 and 25 to safeguard public safety.

At a press conference today, Mr Chan said the decision was made in the light of the disruption caused by protesters in previous weeks.

“For example, in Yuen Long Station, in Kwai Fong Station and also in Tai Koo Station, there were a few people who deliberately damaged installations inside there, fooled around with firefighting equipment, swore at staff working inside the stations, and they caused chaos and disruption and safety concerns to passengers and staff inside the stations.”

He noted the MTRC had applied for an injunction to stop unlawful and violent activities in its stations.

“That's why taking into consideration of the marches on Saturday and Sunday, the MTRC, Police and related government departments, had come together, discussed it thoroughly and came up with the decision to suspend some of the stations and some of the services, with a view to safeguard the safety of the public, the passengers, the staff inside the stations and also railway safety.”

On why Police travelled by train to related stations to evacuate people who intruded the stations, Mr Chan said it was due to road blockages.

“They don’t have any privilege, but they were compelled to use the railway to gain access to the stations.”