July exports down 5.7%

The value of Hong Kong's total exports decreased to $338.6 billion in July, down 5.7% on the same month last year, the Census & Statistics Department announced today.

The value of imports fell 8.7% to $370.8 billion in July.

A trade deficit of $32.2 billion, or 8.7% of the value of imports, was recorded in the month.

Comparing the three-month period ending July with the preceding three months on a seasonally adjusted basis, the value of exports decreased 0.8% while that of imports fell 1.3%.