Tech firm's decision respected

The Innovation & Technology Bureau today said it respects Ticktack Technology Limited's decision to withdraw from the smart lampposts project.

The bureau expressed sympathy and understanding regarding the decision.

The Bluetooth beacon supplier decided to cease supplying and installing smart devices for smart lampposts in future upon completion of its work on the existing 50 lampposts because of threats to the personal safety of family members of directors and employees.

The bureau also said it finds it unacceptable and deeply regrets that a local small enterprise has been doxxed and attacked because of its participation in the project.



"The incident is a serious blow to the hard work of the local innovation and technology industry," it added.