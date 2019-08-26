Gov't condemns violent protests

The Government has severely condemned the escalating illegal and violent acts of radical protesters in Kwai Tsing, Tsuen Wan and other districts yesterday.

It noted in a statement today, that despite a letter of no objection being issued following discussion between Police and the organiser, some protesters deviated from the original route during the procession, blocked roads, confronted police and wantonly attacked officers with objects including bricks and iron rods.

They also hurled petrol bombs at police vehicles and officers, seriously breaching the public peace and posing a grave threat to the safety of officers and the public at the scene.

Some protesters removed a national flag at Kwai Chung Sports Ground and trampled on it - an act that challenges the national authority and allegedly violates the National Flag & National Emblem Ordinance.

At night, some radical protesters violently vandalised a number of shops in Tsuen Wan. At one point, police officers were attacked by several violent protesters. With the officers' lives under threat, one officer fired a warning shot into the air.

The radical protesters' violent acts later also spread to various areas including Sham Shui Po, Tsim Sha Tsui and the Cross-Harbour Tunnel's Kowloon entrances.

The Government said the radical protesters' escalating illegal and violent acts are not only outrageous, but also push Hong Kong to the verge of a very dangerous situation. It appeals to the public to combat violence and uphold the rule of law together so that order can be restored as soon as possible.