Gov’t dementia proactive

Secretary for Labour & Welfare Dr Law Chi-kwong (front row, centre) attends the "CareNin" movie screening and sharing session of the Dementia Friendly Community Campaign.

The Government is highly concerned about elderly persons with dementia and their carers’ needs, Secretary for Labour & Welfare Dr Law Chi-kwong said today.

Dr Law made the statement after watching a movie about a caregiver looking after an elderly woman with dementia, organised by the Dementia Friendly Community Campaign.

He pointed out that in 2018-19 the Government allocated $264 million to strengthen community care and support services for memory disorder sufferers and their helpers.

Last September, the Social Welfare Department launched a three-year Dementia Friendly Community Campaign to enhance public understanding.

The campaign comprises public TV and radio announcements, a webpage, a TV docudrama, district-level talks and activities, and commissioning the Hong Kong Alzheimer's Disease Association to assist in organising Dementia Friends information sessions.

More than 11,000 people have attended the sessions, far exceeding the original three-year target of 10,000.

Dr Law called on different sectors in society to work with the Government to build a dementia friendly community.