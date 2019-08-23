Police warn of criminal damage

Police today said anyone who damages government properties is liable to criminal offences.

Police Kowloon East Senior Superintendent (Operations) Foo Yat-ting made the statement at a press conference in response to some netizens’ plan to damage smart lampposts in the vicinity of tomorrow's public order event in Kwun Tong and Kowloon Bay.

She said Police issued a letter of no objection to the proposed event.

“I would like to stress that those lampposts do not have face recognition functions and will not collect any personal data.

“Anyone who damages government properties is liable to criminal offences.”

Ms Foo said the maximum penalty for criminal damage is life imprisonment.

She added the area where the event will take place is expected to be very busy during the weekend and advised participants to disperse peacefully after arriving at the finishing point at Zero Carbon Building in Kowloon Bay.

“We also appeal to all participants to respect the rights and freedom of other road users.”