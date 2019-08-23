Proper use of fire gear urged

The Fire Services Department today urged the public not to remove or use fire service installations and equipment unless there is a fire.

The department noted that equipment, including fire hose reels and fire extinguishers, in some buildings or premises had been removed and used for non-firefighting purposes during recent mass gathering events.

It stressed that such equipment should be used for preventing, extinguishing, and limiting fires.

Removal, improper use, or even damage of the equipment may increase fire safety risks.

Directing water jets from hose reels or carbon dioxide from fire extinguishers towards others may also cause danger.