Breaking gender barrier

Miss Ko’s love of aircraft comes from a flight to Haikou from Hong Kong that she won from a drawing competition at 10. (Courtesy of interviewee)

The height of 1.54 metres may be considered short to some, but it is not enough to restrain Cherry Ko, the first female aircraft technician in the Government Flying Service, from pursuing a career in repairing aircraft.

Miss Ko is responsible for carrying out servicing, maintenance, repair and modification on all of the aircraft, components and systems.

“I need some help sometimes when I am not tall enough to reach higher parts.

"But I can squeeze into narrow spaces to make repairs and checks. I have small, but nimble hands,” Miss Ko said, adding this is why being smaller is a bonus in this particular role.

Working with passion

Working with engine oils and chemicals in the hot apron where aircraft are parked is not the most ideal working environment for women. But Miss Ko insists on continuing with the work as it is fulfilling.

“Changing the engine is hard. It is hot and makes you sweat a lot. But working as a team to finish the work and make the aircraft fly is very satisfying.”

Miss Ko’s passion for aircraft started with her first flying experience when she was 10. An airline held a drawing competition in 1998 and she won two air tickets from Hong Kong to Haikou. She went with her brother on that exciting flight and the rest is history.

Miss Ko studied in the Institute of Vocational Education to receive a Higher Diploma in Aircraft Maintenance Engineering. After she graduated, she worked in an aircraft maintenance company. In 2014, she joined the Government Flying Service.

She is now licensed to carry out maintenance and repairs on most Government Flying Service aircraft.

Personal mission

“I felt very excited when I joined the Government. I soon realised that I need to be very cautious because every step is important."

Miss Ko said her personal mission is the difference between her choice to work in an aircraft maintenance company and the Government Flying Service.

“Although I am not the one who saves lives, I am helping those who do. If I make any mistakes, the airworthiness of the aircraft, lives of the pilots and air crewmen, or even their families will be affected. I have a great responsibility.”

Miss Ko is not the only woman in the team now. Chan Wing-lam is the second female technician. After graduating from Texas A&M University, she joined the team last year.

“I always want to fix a helicopter. I think it is challenging. I could only take care of civil aircraft in a commercial company. That is why I joined the Government Flying Service,” Miss Chan said.

Government Flying Service Quality Assurance Manager Raymond Ho was the one who trained both women once they joined the team.

“When I first saw Cherry, I doubted such a small-framed person could handle such a job. But after working with her, I discovered she is capable of performing her duties. So women can also be successful aircraft technicians.”

He now believes that women make more detail-oriented employees, and having them in the workforce helps bring a different perspective and makes for a more enjoyable environment.

Miss Ko now has her duty switched from maintenance to quality assurance. She is also studying mechanical engineering and hopes to be an aircraft engineer someday.

“I want to earn more experience, including maintenance and quality assurance, to know more about the structure and operation of the department. I hope I can put what I have learnt into practice, making contributions to both the team and the society.”