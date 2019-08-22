Voter-status check urged

People who applied for voter registration online between June 14 and July 2 of this year, should log in to the Online Voter Information Enquiry System to check their registered particulars as soon as possible.

The Registration & Electoral Office made the appeal today after it discovered 346 voter registration applications were not saved to their database due to a computer problem.

As such, the applications could not be processed for inclusion in the 2019 provisional registers of electors.

As the REO computer system did not collect any personal data, including IP addresses of online applicants, it can only trace back reference numbers and submission dates of applications affected.

The impacted cases carry reference numbers that start with the letter R and contain 16 characters.

The office has apologised to affected applicants and urged them to call for assistance at 2891-1001 or email before August 25.