Smart lampposts collect city data

Smart lampposts only collect city data, including traffic, meteorological and air quality data, to facilitate smart city development.

The Office of the Government Chief Information Officer today reiterated that the lampposts, one of the concerns in the proposed public procession in Kwun Tong on August 24, do not carry any facial recognition function and cannot detect or read information of identity cards.

It added the Multi-functional Smart Lampposts Technical Advisory Ad Hoc Committee was set up to clarify facts and allay public concerns through examination by industry experts and academics on the privacy protection and information security aspects of lamppost applications.

Last month, the office made public a list of the locations, functions and equipment of 50 smart lampposts which have been installed so far.

To enable the public to have an accurate and objective understanding of smart lampposts, the office will continue to disseminate related information openly and transparently.