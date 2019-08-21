Notification system explained

The reciprocal notification mechanism between Hong Kong Police Force and Mainland public security authorities does not cover administrative detention cases.

Police Public Relations Branch Senior Superintendent Kong Wing-cheung made the statement today when the media asked about a British Consulate-General Hong Kong staff who is being detained by Shenzhen Police.

Mr Kong confirmed the man is a Hong Kong Identity Card holder.

After his relatives reported him missing on August 9, the Kowloon West Regional Missing Person Unit is handling the case.

Police verified that he left Hong Kong via the Lo Wu check point on August 9 and never returned. The Force’s Liaison Bureau has asked Mainland authorities about his whereabouts and a response is pending.

On the reciprocal notification mechanism, Mr Kong said: “When the Mainland public security authorities impose any criminal compulsory measure on any Hong Kong citizen of having committed crimes, the relevant mainland unit shall notify the Hong Kong Police Force.

“The Hong Kong Police Force will then notify the family of this person who is under criminal compulsory measures in the Mainland so as to protect their rights.

“However, administrative detention is not covered by this reciprocal notification mechanism. So maybe because this gentleman is under administrative detention, the Hong Kong Police Force do not receive any information from the Mainland counterpart about him.”