Police vow impartial probe

Police will seriously and impartially investigate officers accused of assaulting a man while in custody in North District Hospital.

Police Public Relations Branch Chief Superintendent Tse Chun-chung made the assertion at a media briefing today.

He said apart from arresting two officers for assault occasioning actual bodily harm, a third suspect - another police constable who has resigned - was apprehended last night.

Mr Tse said: “That is a single incident and we definitely have zero tolerance for any violent acts.

“We are shocked and disappointed about the acts of those police officers in that incident and we express our concern about the subject’s injuries.

"Police will not tolerate any illegal assault or mistreatment of any person by any police officer.

“We condemn all violent acts regardless of the person’s background and we pledge to all citizens that we will investigate into the case fairly and professionally,” he added.

On the knife attack in Tseung Kwan O, a man was arrested for wounding and will appear in Kwun Tong Magistracy tomorrow.