CE presents scholarships

Chief Executive Carrie Lam officiated at the Award Presentation Ceremony of the Hong Kong Scholarship for Excellence Scheme today.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mrs Lam said that she looks to the awardees, the future generation, to drive business, innovation and technology, arts and culture, academic research and other meaningful activities in Hong Kong.

She added that she is confident that they will make significant long-term contributions to Hong Kong’s reputation as a highly competitive, diverse and cosmopolitan city.

Seventy-one students were selected as the fifth cohort of awardees, of which 56 will pursue undergraduate studies and 15 will pursue postgraduate studies at world-renowned universities.

Some awardees will pursue disciplines that are not taught in Hong Kong such as history of art and archaeology, information experience design and cinema studies.

As the selection process is still ongoing, additional applicants may be offered the scholarship after today’s ceremony.

Click here for a list of the awardees as of today.