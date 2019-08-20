Police safeguard public order events

Police will conduct independent risk assessments when vetting applications for public order events.

Police Public Relations Branch Chief Superintendent Tse Chun-chung made the statement at a press conference today.

Police are aware of people’s concern over the scrutiny of such applications.

Mr Tse said: “We continue to work with organisers to ensure public order events are able to proceed in an orderly and safe manner.

“When deciding whether to issue a letter of no objection to organisers of a public event, Police will conduct an independent, safety risk assessment and consider a range of factors, such as the proposed location and route, the expected size of crowd and whether the organiser has the ability to manage the gathering.”

He asserted every application is considered on a case-by-case basis, adding Police respect citizens’ rights of assembly and expression.

Mr Tse noted Police have received more than 9,000 letters from the public over rallies and processions.

“They gave us a lot of feedback on how we should handle public events. We will review them carefully.”

During public demonstrations, Police are responsible for ensuring public order and safety as well as safeguarding the rights and freedom of others, Mr Tse added.