Police probe suspected assault

Police have expressed serious concern about a case that police officers are suspected of assaulting a patient in North District Hospital in end-June.

As at this afternoon, two officers have been arrested.

Police Public Relations Branch Chief Superintendent Tse Chun-chung briefed the media about the case today.

“We received a report of complaint against Police from the son of the arrested person in late June, but not from the arrested person himself. In response to the report, the Complaints Against Police Office made several attempts to reach him, but all failed.

“Since we were not able to reach him to take a statement, it was impractical for us to carry on with the investigation earlier.”

Mr Tse said Police watched a video shown by a lawmaker in another occasion earlier today. It unveiled the actions by the police officers concerned were unlawful.

Police have launched a criminal investigation, stressing illegal assault or mistreatment by officers is never allowed.

Police are also concerned about a knife attack in Tseung Kwan O last night. Two knives were seized from the scene.

Mr Tse said: “The case is classified as wounding and has been taken over by the District Crime Squad of Tseung Kwan O. A full investigation is ongoing.”

A man aged 50 has been arrested.

Mr Tse reiterated that Police do not tolerate violent acts and will investigate every case critically.