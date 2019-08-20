Rule of law crucial: CE

The rule of law is one of Hong Kong’s most important strengths in attracting overseas companies, Chief Executive Carrie Lam said today.

When asked by reporters if Hong Kong is still the world’s freest economy, Mrs Lam said the city has its advantages.

“I remain convinced that Hong Kong has her unique advantages in attracting overseas companies to come to Hong Kong.

“One of the most important strengths is the rule of law.

“That’s why we have been doing so much to ensure that the rule of law is being upheld and respected in Hong Kong.”