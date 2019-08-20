IPCC study beyond fact-finding

(To watch the video with sign language interpretation, click here.)

Chief Executive Carrie Lam today said the Independent Police Complaints Council’s study on recent large-scale public order events will go beyond fact-finding to provide the Government with recommendations on the way forward.

Mrs Lam told reporters in the morning that the council’s fact-finding study will look into the causes and facts of these incidents.

“I hope this is a very responsible response to the aspirations for better understanding of what has taken place in Hong Kong.

“Most important of all, it is not just fact-finding to provide a sequence of facts. It also will provide the Government with recommendations on how to move forward and also to avoid the recurrence of similar incidents.”

Mrs Lam also announced that the Government will immediately start a platform for dialogue with people from all walks of life.

She said the platform will give the Government a much better basis to address anxieties and differences in society.

“This is something that we want to do in a very sincere and humble manner.

“My principal officials and I are committed to listening to what the people have to tell us, and we want to reach out to the community as soon as possible.”