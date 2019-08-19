Breach of peace occurred

The public meeting on Hong Kong Island yesterday was generally peaceful, but acts of breaching public peace occurred afterwards, the Police said today.

Police had issued a Letter of No Objection for the public meeting.

After leaving the venue, a large number of protesters rushed to roads and occupied carriageways of Causeway Road and Hennessy Road.

Protesters then proceeded to Western District, Central, Admiralty, Wan Chai, Causeway Bay and Tin Hau, filling up carriageways and paralysing traffic.

In the evening, protesters around Admiralty shot hard objects at the Central Government Offices using slingshots and aimed laser beams at police officers.

Responding to accusations that officers abused their use of violence, the Police Force said that when responding to violence at large-scale protests over the past two months, it has exercised restraint, tolerance and patience.

The Police asserted when confronted with violence, proportionate use of force was taken to prevent incidents from worsening.

The Police further stated that it’s unfair to criticise their use of force when protesters use violent acts to provoke officers.

Police appeal to protesters to remain peaceful when participating in public events in order to maintain public safety and order.