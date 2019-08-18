Public meeting mostly peaceful

The Government said the public meeting held in Victoria Park today was generally peaceful.

In a statement tonight, the Government noted that protest participants occupied several thoroughfares in Hong Kong Island, seriously affecting traffic and causing inconvenience to the community.

The Transport Department and the Police have actively co-ordinated with concerned parties to minimise the impact, it said.

The Government reiterated that it was most important to restore social order as soon as possible.

It added that it will begin sincere dialogue with the public, mend social rifts, and rebuild social harmony when everything has calmed down.