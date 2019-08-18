Gov't condemns illegal acts

The Government condemned the illegal acts of some protesters in Kowloon City and Yau Tsim Mong today.

The Government said in a statement that some protesters deviated from the approved route and occupied roads for their procession. They defaced the office of lawmakers and district facilities of an organisation along the way.

Some people also gathered outside a police station and hurled objects at it.

The Government said such acts challenged Hong Kong’s rule of law and breached the public peace.