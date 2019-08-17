SJ to visit Shanghai

Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng will visit Shanghai from August 18 to 20.

Ms Cheng, joined by Hong Kong legal and dispute resolution practitioners, will meet Shanghai Government officials and visit Mainland courts.

They will also meet representatives from Mainland professional sectors to exchange views on legal co-operation between the two places.

On August 20, they will attend the Mediate First Pledge Event co-organised by the Department of Justice, the Shanghai Law Society and the Shanghai Commercial Mediation Centre.

This is the first time the event to be held outside Hong Kong.

Ms Cheng will speak at the event to promote Hong Kong's mediation sevices and encourage the use of mediation by different sectors.