Support measures explained

Financial Secretary Paul Chan said he has no intention to discriminate against university students, adding the package of relief measures can help ease parents' burden.

Speaking to reporters today, Mr Chan said the coming economic challenge is daunting.

“During difficult economic times, usually middle-class families, grassroots families would suffer financial hardships. Our plan is that by giving students an allowance, we can in a way relieve the financial burden of their parents.

“In the past two years when I proposed to give needy students an allowance, there were proposals from the community, also from the legislature, to extend the allowance to cover other students.

“That is why in this round we extend the coverage of that allowance to all secondary, primary and kindergarten students.”