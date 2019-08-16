Interns urged to save nature

Secretary for the Environment KS Wong speaks at the Youth Internship Programme closing ceremony at the Wolong National Nature Reserve in Sichuan.

Secretary for the Environment KS Wong encouraged Youth Internship Programme students to help conserve the environment by applying what they have learnt at the Wolong National Nature Reserve.

Mr Wong made the remark at the internship programme’s closing ceremony in Sichuan today.

The programme was funded by the Government and co-organised by the Ocean Park Corporation.

It recruited youths from Hong Kong and Guangdong to take part in a six-week programme. Interns received professional training to enhance their understanding of nature conservation and ecotourism development.

The programme also offered young people from both places a platform for strengthening cultural exchanges and co-operation.