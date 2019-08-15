KS Wong continues Sichuan trip

Secretary for the Environment KS Wong (centre) prepares a beehive in Wolong town.

Secretary for the Environment KS Wong today continued his visit to Wolong, Sichuan by visiting Zumushan, the Museum of Nature & Earthquake and Wolong Old Street.

He was accompanied by participants of the Youth Internship Programme at the Wolong National Nature Reserve in Sichuan.

In the morning, Mr Wong visited Zumushan, a habitat for various kinds of birds, to learn about avian ecology.

He later departed for the Museum of Nature & Earthquake where he was briefed by programme interns who work as museum guides and learnt about the promotion of natural ecological education at the museum.

Mr Wong then visited Wolong Old Street, where indigenous Tibetans and ethnic Qiang live, and later prepared beehives in Wolong town.

Tomorrow, Mr Wong will officiate at the closing ceremony of the youth internship programme and return to Hong Kong.