Subsidised flat ballots drawn

Ballots were drawn today for this year’s sale of Home Ownership Scheme (HOS) flats and White Form Secondary Market Scheme.

The ballot, conducted by the Housing Authority, determines the priority sequence of applications.

Eligible HOS applicants will receive notifications in batches for flat selection from November.

A total of 4,871 flats from six new developments in Ho Man Tin, Cheung Sha Wan, Kwai Chung, Tseung Kwan O, Ma On Shan and Sha Tin are up for sale.

Prices range from $1.56 million to $5.29 million for flats ranging from 25.6 sq m to 52.8 sq m in size.

For the White Form Secondary Market Scheme, approval letters will be sent to successful applicants in December for them to apply for a Certificate of Eligibility to Purchase.

The certificate can be used by the applicant to purchase a flat within 12 months.