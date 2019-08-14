KS Wong starts Sichuan visit

Secretary for the Environment KS Wong today toured the Hetaoping base of the China Conservation & Research Centre for the Giant Panda in Wolong.

Reconstructed after the massive Wenchuan earthquake, the Hetaoping base is the first training establishment for reintroducing pandas to nature through transitional wilderness training.

Mr Wong and officers at the base discussed the challenges of helping pandas readapt to the wild.

He also spoke with education ambassadors at the China Giant Panda Garden to learn more about how the species are adjusting to their new habitat.

The secretary’s three-day agenda in Sichuan will also include a visit to Zumushan Village, the Museum of Nature and Earthquake in Wolong and the Dengsheng conservation station.