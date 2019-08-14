Airport violence unlawful

(To watch the video with sign language interpretation, click here.)

The use of violence at the Hong Kong International Airport is a blatant violation of the law, Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Edward Yau said today.

Mr Yau made the statement at a press conference in the afternoon.

He said: “The blockage, interference, illegal detention and the use of violence against innocent users of the airport, including travellers, are not just blatant violations of the law, but hugely depart from the city that we know and also depart from the spirit of Hong Kong people being a civilised and welcoming city.”

He also said protesters should not take the law into their own hands.

“Do we think there is a valid reason for people taking the law into their own hands or assaulting innocent people, which put the innocent party in personal danger and also put themselves in danger because a blatant violation of criminal law will come with a very stiff sentence?”

Mr Yau added that people should say no to violence and set aside differences so that Hong Kong could get back on the right track.