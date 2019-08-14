Joshua Law visits AFCD

Secretary for the Civil Service Joshua Law (left) meets Director of Agriculture, Fisheries & Conservation Leung Siu-fai (second left) and the directorate staff to get an update on the department’s work.

Secretary for the Civil Service Joshua Law visited the Tai Tong Forest Nursery of the Agriculture, Fisheries & Conservation Department in Yuen Long today.

Joined by two "Be a Government Official for a Day" programme participants, Mr Law first met the Director of Agriculture, Fisheries & Conservation Leung Siu-fai and the directorate staff to get an update on their work in facilitating agricultural and fisheries production and protecting the environment.

Mr Law then toured the Tai Tong Forest Nursery which produced about 400,000 tree seedlings of more than 100 species for planting and increasing biodiversity in country parks in 2018-19.

Mr Law also witnessed the production of wooden products by the Tai Tong Regional Workshop.

He said he was pleased to discover a specialised team produces more than 250 wooden products for shelters, information boards, tables and benches, as well as children's play equipment for country parks.

“The team turns ageing trees and dead wood into furnishings, makes good use of natural resources and offers an outdoor recreational experience for visitors,” he added.

Before concluding his visit, he encouraged staff representatives to continue providing quality public services.