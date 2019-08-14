KS Wong to visit Sichuan

Secretary for the Environment KS Wong today departed for Sichuan for a three-day visit where he will preside over a graduation ceremony for interns working to save nature.

Upon his arrival, Mr Wong will visit the Hetaoping base of the China Conservation & Research Centre for the Giant Panda in Wolong to learn more about its conservation strategy.

Tomorrow the secretary will go to Zumushan with youth trainees to understand bird ecology. He will also visit the Museum of Nature & Earthquake in Wolong and the Dengsheng conservation station.

On Friday, Mr Wong will officiate at the graduation ceremony of the Youth Internship Programme at the Wolong National Nature Reserve.

The programme is funded by the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government to offer youngsters from Hong Kong and Guangdong a better understanding of nature conservation.

Mr Wong will be joined by two professors who will host sessions to exchange views with the youth.

Prof Lam Kin-che chaired the former Steering Committee for the Biodiversity Strategy & Action Plan for Hong Kong, while Prof Nora Tam was convenor of the steering committee's Marine Biodiversity Working Group.

Mr Wong will return to Hong Kong on Friday.