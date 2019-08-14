Violent acts condemned

The Government severely condemned protesters’ violence at the Hong Kong International Airport yesterday.

The Government said a large number of protesters paralysed airport operations by disrupting both inbound and outbound travellers.

By night, some protesters besieged and assaulted one traveller and a reporter, as well as obstructed an ambulance from transporting the traveller to the hospital.

A number of protesters also attacked a police officer responding to the incident.

Police arrested five people for unlawful assembly, possessing offensive weapons, assaulting police officers and breaching the peace. Two police officers were injured and sent to hospital.

The Government stated such violent and outrageous acts have overstepped the bottom line of a civilised society. The Police will conduct an in-depth investigation to bring assailants to justice.