Police access to premises explained

Police officers are lawfully entitled to enter residential estates and shopping malls when responding to incidence calls or emergencies.

Police Public Relations Branch Chief Superintendent Tse Chun-chung made the statement at a press conference today.

He said: “We are also aware that recently some residential estates and shopping malls have posted notices about not welcoming police officers into their premises.

“However, I must point out that our police officers will not conduct foot patrol in such premises on their own initiative. But if there are incidence calls or emergencies, we are lawfully entitled to enter.

“Also if a police officer suspects that a person has committed an offence and entered into a public or private place, he (the officer) is lawfully entitled to enter.”

Mr Tse noted recent protests have created tension between the force and the public and affected officers’ everyday policing work.

The Police have been doing their best to keep Hong Kong one of the safest cities in the world, he said.

He added that obstructions set up by some protesters will only affect the essential work Police provide to citizens.