Mid-year population at 7.5m

Hong Kong’s population reached 7,524,100 in the middle of the year, up 1% from mid-2018, the Census & Statistics Department announced today.

There were 53,300 births and 47,600 deaths, resulting in a natural population increase of 5,700.

There was also an inflow of 44,400 one-way permit holders and a net inflow of 23,000 other Hong Kong residents, resulting in a net movement of 67,400 people.

The number of usual residents was 7,310,100, while that of mobile residents was 214,000.