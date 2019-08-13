CE to ensure HK remains safe

(To watch the video with sign language interpretation, click here.)

Chief Executive Carrie Lam declared her responsibility is to ensure that Hong Kong remains a safe, orderly and law-abiding city.

Mrs Lam made the statement ahead of an Executive Council meeting today.

She said: “That is my utmost responsibility. Because without the rule of law, without law and order in Hong Kong, it is extremely difficult to ensure that seven million people in Hong Kong could continue to live in a peaceful manner.”

She also asserted that law enforcement agencies need her support in accordance with their policies, rules and guidelines.

“That also means that my responsibility goes beyond this particular range of protests.”

Mrs Lam stated she will try to help the city move on and rebuild the economy after the recent chaotic situation subsides.

“I have said after the violence has been stopped and the chaotic situation that we are now seeing could subside - I would not say it would be eradicated totally - I as the Chief Executive will be responsible for rebuilding Hong Kong’s economy, to engage as widely as possible, to listen as attentively as possible to my people’s grievances and try to help Hong Kong to move on.

“That is my very serious political commitment and responsibility to the people of Hong Kong at this point in time.”