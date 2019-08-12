Kai Tak site sold

The tender for a commercial site at Shing Kai Road adjoining the Kai Tak Sports Park has been awarded on a 50-year land grant at a premium of about $2.446 billion, the Lands Department announced today.

New Kowloon Inland Lot No. 6607 was awarded to Sanon, a subsidiary of Far East Consortium International.

It has a site area of 11,276 sq m and is designated for non-industrial purposes.

The site’s minimum and maximum gross floor areas are 24,000 sq m and 32,000 sq m.