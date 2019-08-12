Joshua Law meets interns

Secretary for the Civil Service Joshua Law meets university students participating in the Administrative Service Summer Internship Programme.

Secretary for the Civil Service Joshua Law today met university students participating in the Administrative Service Summer Internship Programme.

A total of 64 Hong Kong students studying in local and non-local universities have been posted to 21 government bureaus and departments this year, taking up duties similar to those of Administrative Officers (AO).

Mr Law said AOs are regularly posted to different bureaus and departments, assisting in the formulation of government policies, as well as co-ordinating and monitoring the implementation of programmes.

Civil servants have always played a pivotal role in the Government, he added.

Mr Law noted that the Government received more than 15,000 applications last year and appointed about 30 AOs. The new round of the AO recruitment exercise will commence in September.

He also encouraged students who are committed to serving the community to consider applying for government jobs.