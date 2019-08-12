Gov’t condemns violent acts

The Government severely condemned the acts of violent protesters during yesterday’s unlawful assemblies in various districts.

In a statement today, the Government said it is outraged by the violent protesters' behaviour which showed a total disregard of the law, posing a serious threat to the safety of police officers and other people.

It noted that violent protesters vandalised public property and blocked roads. They besieged police stations, aimed laser beams and hurled bricks to attack police officers.

Some violent protesters even hurled petrol bombs, injuring a police officer.

Because of the illegal protests, some public service facilities had to close early, and emergency services and commercial activities were obstructed.

The Government severely condemned the acts.

The statement also said there is no longer a defined period or fixed locations for these persistent, large-scale, illegal and violent acts, depriving the right of ordinary people to carry on their daily lives.

The Government appealed to all members of the public to say no to violence to help restore order as soon as possible.

The Police will enforce the law strictly and resolutely to bring illegal protesters to justice, the statement added.