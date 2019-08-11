Police caution against illegal acts

The Police reiterated that anyone taking part in unauthorised assemblies is committing an offence and officers will enforce the law against all violent and illegal acts.

The warning came after a large group of people protested in Tai Po, even after Police denied their application to hold a public event due to safety concerns.

In spite of this, protesters gathered in Tai Po and occupied traffic lanes before they committed violent acts in other districts.

Police said protesters paralysed traffic in Sha Tin, Tai Wai, Kowloon Tong, Tsim Sha Tsui and the Cross-Harbour Tunnel.

They also aimed laser beams and hurled stones and other objects at police officers.

Arsons were committed that seriously affected police services. Objects were set on fire outside the Tsim Sha Tsui Police Station and near Suffolk Road in Kowloon Tong.

After repeated on-site and social media warnings urging protesters to leave were ignored, Police used tear gas to stop violent acts while conducting dispersal operations in Tsim Sha Tsui and Tai Wai.

Sixteen people were arrested for unlawful assembly, possession of offensive weapon, assaulting a police officer and obstructing a police officer in the execution of duties.