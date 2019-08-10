CE speaks with UK foreign secretary

In a phone conversation with UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab yesterday, Chief Executive Carrie Lam emphasised the successful implementation of “one country, two systems" in Hong Kong since its return to the Motherland.

In response to media enquiries about the phone call, the Chief Executive's Office said the call was at the request of the British Consulate-General Hong Kong.

Mrs Lam said in the conversation that the rule of law has been the city’s core value.

She also briefed Mr Raab on the background and objectives of the fugitive offenders bill, and stressed the exercise was put to a complete stop two months ago.

She said the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government respects the diverse views held by the public and their freedom of speech and assembly.

However, the Government will not let violence and illegal behaviours disrupt public order, she added.

She also spoke on the work being done by the Independent Police Complaints Council.

Ending the conversation, Mrs Lam said the relevant policy bureaus have been attaching great importance to Hong Kong-UK collaboration in areas including trade, economic affairs and culture, adding she hopes bilateral ties can be strengthened.